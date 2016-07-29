 Top
    Azad Javadov: "Closed banks themselves will be able to return non-insured savings"

    According to him, the banks have enough opportunities to return these funds to the owners

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of the non-insured deposits in 4 commercial banks -"Parabank", "Zaminbank", "Kredobank" and "Dekabank" OJSCs, suspended by the Financial Markets Control Chamber is 40 million AZN. Report informs, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Deposit Insurance Fund, Azad Javadov said at today’s press conference.

    According to him, the banks have enough opportunities to return the funds to the owners.

    A. Javadov has also commented on the amount of total liabilities of these banks: "This figure is still exactly unknown for us as a liquidator. According to the court decision, total liabilities of these banks, including funds borrowed from abroad will be known soon."

