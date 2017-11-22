Atabank offers exclusive discounts to MasterCard owners

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Holders of AtaBank's MasterCard plastic cards get incredible discount offers from the leading trade and service facilities of Baku all year round.

Report was informed in the bank.

Within the campaign Priceless Specials discounts up to 20% are being provided in the leading cafes and restaurants, shops of different sectors, such as perfumery, sport and health, house accessories, flowers, etc.

Paying with Atabank’s MasterCard holders of the cards get discount automatically.

The Priceless Specials campaign will continue to provide new discounts and offers in future.

Detailed information about campaign can be found on www.mastercard.az

Operating since 1993, AtaBank OJSC is one of the biggest commercial organizations of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. AtaBank OJSC is functioning with 31 branches and divisions in Baku and in the regions of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC provides full complex of services to corporate and private clients.