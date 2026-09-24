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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Iranian, Pakistani FMs discuss recent regional developments

    Region
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 11:24
    Iranian, Pakistani FMs discuss recent regional developments

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed recent developments in the region during a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

    The ministers also discussed issues related to the development of bilateral relations.

    Pakistan has been acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran and is taking steps aimed at strengthening security in the region.

    Abbas Araghchi Ishaq Dar United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Pakistan-Iran relations
    İran və Pakistan XİN başçıları regiondakı son hadisələri müzakirə edib
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