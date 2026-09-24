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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Georgia plans to mobilize around $7B for transport infrastructure development

    Infrastructure
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 11:22
    Georgia plans to mobilize around $7B for transport infrastructure development

    Georgia plans to mobilize around $7 billion for the development of transport infrastructure by 2032, Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani said at the Ministerial Forum held as part of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum in China, Report's Georgia bureau informs.

    According to her, the investments will be directed toward the development of railway, maritime, aviation, and road transport infrastructure, including the Anaklia deep-sea port and the new international airport project in Vaziani: "These projects will further strengthen Georgia's role in the transport system connecting Europe and Asia."

    The deputy minister emphasized the importance of Georgia's strategic position on the Black Sea in terms of providing the landlocked countries of the region with access to international maritime routes.

    She said it is of particular importance for Georgia that transport links passing through its territory are safe, efficient, reliable, and predictable. She noted that sustainable transport development envisages creating a modern and efficient transport system that supports economic growth and the country's long-term development.

    According to her, this approach is also reflected in Georgia's 10-year transport development plan, prepared in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

    Transport infrastructure Georgia
    Gürcüstan 2032-ci ilədək nəqliyyat infrastrukturuna 7 milyard dollar yatıracaq
    Грузия планирует привлечь $7 млрд на развитие транспортной инфраструктуры до 2032г
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