Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Applications Now Open for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 15:19
    Applications Now Open for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 in Azerbaijan

    The search is on for Azerbaijan's most inspiring and impactful entrepreneurs. Applications for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 program are officially open and will be accepted until December 30, 2025, via www.eoy.az.

    As part of a prestigious global program with nearly 40 years of history, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates visionary leaders who drive innovation, create jobs, and make a lasting impact on their industries and communities.

    This year marks the seventh edition of the program in Azerbaijan with ABB serving as the main sponsor and bp providing valued sponsorship support. The Program has already recognized over 70 exceptional entrepreneurs since its launch. EOY Azerbaijan continues to shine a spotlight on the country's boldest and most ambitious business minds, offering a unique platform for recognition, networking, and global exposure.

    Eligibility Criteria for EOY 2026:

    To apply, candidates must meet the following requirements:

    • Be the originator of the business idea and primary financial investor (individuals continuing a family business are not eligible);
    • Hold at least 20% ownership of the company's shares;
    • The company must have had an annual turnover between AZN 300,000 and AZN 30 million in at least one of the past two fiscal years;
    • Have been operational for a minimum of two years;
    • Employ at least five registered employees.

    Selection Criteria:

    Entrepreneurs will be evaluated based on key indicators, including:

    • Entrepreneurial spirit and leadership;
    • Purpose-driven innovation;
    • Business growth and value creation;
    • Industry influence and long-term impact.

    Nomination winners will be selected across several categories, culminating in the announcement of the national winner, who will represent Azerbaijan at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 in Monaco, joining the ranks of the world's top entrepreneurs.

    The winner will be announced at the EOY 2026 Gala Ceremony, a signature event that celebrates Azerbaijani entrepreneurship at its highest level.

    Sponsors and Partners:

    Main sponsor - ABB

    Sponsorship support - bp.

    The program is proudly supported by its official partners:

    APFM (Association of Professional Financial Managers of Azerbaijan),Finansist, Ekvita, and Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO.

    For More Information:

    To learn more about the program, eligibility, and application process, visit:

    Website: www.eoy.az

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eoy_azerbaijan?igsh=MTZ5OGpjaWR0NXVsdg== Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BEutZg6wZ/?mibextid=wwXIfr

    Telegram Channel: https://t.me/eoy_azerbaijan

    Telegram Bot: https://t.me/eoy_assistant_bot

    Follow EOY Azerbaijan to stay updated on announcements, application tips, and success stories from the EOY community!

    EY Entrepreneur Of The Year

    Latest News

    16:27

    Minister: Maldives interested in Azerbaijani investments in sustainable infrastructure projects - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    16:21
    Photo

    Baku TV and Uzbekistan 24 sign media cooperation memorandum

    Media
    16:12

    Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

    Domestic policy
    16:06

    COP29 President: Solidarity needed for greener world

    COP29
    15:55

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Türkiye drop sharply in 2025

    Energy
    15:54

    European Commission comments on possible Trump-Putin meeting

    Other countries
    15:49

    COP29 Presidency attends Zero Waste Forum in Türkiye

    COP29
    15:44

    Deputy secretary general of ECO: Integrated transport system needed to unlock potential of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    15:41

    World-renowned Azerbaijani scientist Professor Rafig Mehdiyev dies at 89

    Incident
    All News Feed