Applications Now Open for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 in Azerbaijan

The search is on for Azerbaijan's most inspiring and impactful entrepreneurs. Applications for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 program are officially open and will be accepted until December 30, 2025, via www.eoy.az.

As part of a prestigious global program with nearly 40 years of history, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates visionary leaders who drive innovation, create jobs, and make a lasting impact on their industries and communities.

This year marks the seventh edition of the program in Azerbaijan with ABB serving as the main sponsor and bp providing valued sponsorship support. The Program has already recognized over 70 exceptional entrepreneurs since its launch. EOY Azerbaijan continues to shine a spotlight on the country's boldest and most ambitious business minds, offering a unique platform for recognition, networking, and global exposure.

Eligibility Criteria for EOY 2026:

To apply, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Be the originator of the business idea and primary financial investor (individuals continuing a family business are not eligible);

Hold at least 20% ownership of the company's shares;

The company must have had an annual turnover between AZN 300,000 and AZN 30 million in at least one of the past two fiscal years;

Have been operational for a minimum of two years;

Employ at least five registered employees.

Selection Criteria:

Entrepreneurs will be evaluated based on key indicators, including:

Entrepreneurial spirit and leadership;

Purpose-driven innovation;

Business growth and value creation;

Industry influence and long-term impact.

Nomination winners will be selected across several categories, culminating in the announcement of the national winner, who will represent Azerbaijan at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 in Monaco, joining the ranks of the world's top entrepreneurs.

The winner will be announced at the EOY 2026 Gala Ceremony, a signature event that celebrates Azerbaijani entrepreneurship at its highest level.

Sponsors and Partners:

Main sponsor - ABB

Sponsorship support - bp.

The program is proudly supported by its official partners:

APFM (Association of Professional Financial Managers of Azerbaijan),Finansist, Ekvita, and Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO.

For More Information:

To learn more about the program, eligibility, and application process, visit:

Website: www.eoy.az

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eoy_azerbaijan?igsh=MTZ5OGpjaWR0NXVsdg== Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BEutZg6wZ/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/eoy_azerbaijan

Telegram Bot: https://t.me/eoy_assistant_bot

Follow EOY Azerbaijan to stay updated on announcements, application tips, and success stories from the EOY community!