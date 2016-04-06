Amount of tax debts in Azerbaijan will be unveiled

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'We are unveiling names of the taxpayers who are indebted from last year. This year it is possible to unveil amount of their debts'.

Report informs, Deputy Tax Minister Sahib Alakbarov told reporters.

S.Alakbarov said amount of tax debts reduced by 30%.

'However, tax debts made 2,4 billion AZN by the end of last year, according to the information to April 1, this figure decreased to 1,6 billion AZN. Both amount of debt and number of debtors reduced', Deputy Minister said.