Aggregate assets of Azerbaijani banks made 30.1 bln AZN

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of 31 banks based in Azerbaijan amounted to 30 101.1 mln. AZN as of May 31, 2017.

Report informs referring to Financial Markets Supervision Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), 27 342.2 mln. AZN are total liabilities of banks, 2 758.8 mln. AZN - total is capital.

As of June 1, population of the country had deposits in the amount of 2 820.1 mln. AZN.

During the reporting period, there were 560 bank branches, 141 departments and 2,476 POS-terminals.

In total, staff of the banking sector accounted for 16,034 people.