 Top
    Close photo mode

    Aggregate assets of Azerbaijani banks made 30.1 bln AZN

    Financial Markets Supervision Authority announced the summary of the banking sector

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of 31 banks based in Azerbaijan amounted to 30 101.1 mln. AZN as of May 31, 2017.

    Report informs referring to Financial Markets Supervision Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), 27 342.2 mln. AZN are total liabilities of banks, 2 758.8 mln. AZN - total is capital.

    As of June 1, population of the country had deposits in the amount of 2 820.1 mln. AZN.

    During the reporting period, there were 560 bank branches, 141 departments and 2,476 POS-terminals.

    In total, staff of the banking sector accounted for 16,034 people.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi