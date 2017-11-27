AccessBank starts discount and winning campaign on payment cards

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Within the frames of the campaign to be held from 27.11.2017– 31.01.2018 the Bank provides 50% discount to the offered MasterCard Debit, MasterCard Standard, MasterCard Gold, Visa Classic and Visa Gold cards.

Report informs citing the Bank.

Besides, by January 31, 2018, holders of the Access Bank’s payment cards implementing cashless payment will have opportunity for acquiring two new iPhone X.

For participating at the winning campaign it is necessary to implement cashless payment with Visa and Mastercard issued by Access Bank (excluding the salary cards and business cards) in amount of AZN 20 (or currency equivalent) or more in any point of trade and service both in the country and abroad as well as paying for goods and services via Internet (excluding the operations not participating at the drawing).

The winners will be determined upon the results of calculation of the operations implemented at duration of the campaign using the Bank’s cards. Two customers having implemented the most number and the highest amount of operations will acquire a new iPhone X.

The cards of Access Bank may be ordered in the large branch network of the Bank in the country or this link.

Acquiring quite profitable payment cards you may also use free of charge my Access online-banking and 3D Secure services as well as cashback, Card-to-Card, Cash by Code and other services.

The detailed information is available at the Bank’s official website, Facebook and twitter pages as well as Call Center (151).