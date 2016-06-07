​AccessBank launches a new multifunctional card

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ AccessBank has launched a new multifunctional card under the brand mycard which further enhances convenience for the Bank’s clients.

Report informs referring to the bank, from now on, by using mycard clients benefit from having at their disposal a broad range of card functions combined in this single product. In addition, clients can earn a 5% interest p.a. on positive balances kept by clients on mycard which makes the new product especially attractive.

Simultaneously, the bank has launched a special campaign offering all clients using mycard to withdraw funds from its balances at AccessBank’s ATM’s and POS terminals free of charge at 0% commission.

The Bank highlights that mycard is at the disposal to all new and existing customers of the Bank with no limit in all branches.

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by BSTDB, EBRD, IFC, KfW, the German consulting company LFS Financial Systems (LFS) and Access Holding. AccessBank provides loans to micro and small businesses and has a wide network of branches in Azerbaijan employing more than 1800 people. Fitch Ratings assessed AccessBank as BB+, the highest credit rating among all banks in Azerbaijan.