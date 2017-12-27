About 3,000 Azerbaijani citizens got mortgage loans in 2017

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ About 3,000 Azerbaijani citizens solved their apartment problems this year with mortgage loans issued by the state.

Report informs, Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has stated.

According to the statement, the Fund issued 194 million AZN mortgage credits in 2017.

In total, the hosing conditions of 21,000 families have been improved over the last 12 years. Total volume of issued loans reached 930 million AZN. 276 million AZN of it accounted for preferential mortgage loans issued to exempt category of citizens.

Since May 2009, the Fund has carried out 13 issuance of securities and amount of attracted financial funds reached 655 million AZN. The total value of Fund’s obligations in circulation equals to 534.6 million AZN, which is an important part of local securities market.

This year, 50 million AZN was intended from state budget to Fund and this amount was fully transferred.

In 2005-2017, 366 million AZN was transferred from state budget to the Fund.