About 100 branches of 30 banks to operate in Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday

© Report.az

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) continues to carry out comprehensive measures to ensure convenient access of the consumers to banking services on the eve of Novruz and holidays.

Report informs citing the authority.

According to recommendation of the authority, over 100 branches and departments of about 30 banks will operate in intensified regime on 9 non-working days due to Novruz holiday: "The authority recommended branches and departments of the banks in the capital city and the main tourist regions to operate in intensified regime due to Novruz holiday. Thus, 16 branches and departments of 7 banks in Baku and Gabala will operate 24/7".

In addition, branches and departments of the banks in Sumgayit, Khirdalan, Ganja, Lankaran, Astara, Sheki, Khachmaz and Nakhchivan cities will serve customers. Consumers of financial services can contact the hotline of the authority in regard with any problem.

Coordinators:

Azer Guluyev (Azar.Guluyev@fmsa.az).

Rovshan Mammadli (Rovshan.Mammadli@fmsa.az).

Tel: 493-50-58 (int:300);

List of the bank branches and departments to operate on March 18-26 as well addresses can be found at www.fimsa.az.