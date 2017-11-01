A new leasing company established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes has registered Premier Leasing LLC.
Report informs citing the Vergilər (Taxes) newspaper.
According to information, legal address of the company is apartment 52, house 3/1, Aliisgandar Isgandarov street, Nasimi district, Baku city.
Its authorized capital is 100 AZN, legal representative is Sultan Mirzayev.
However, the question is about director of Premier Credit LLC non-banking credit institution (NBCI), S. Mirzayev told Report that currently the company is headed by Natig Omrumov.
Founders of the NBCI and leasing company are not the same persons.
