A new leasing company established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes has registered Premier Leasing LLC.

Report informs citing the Vergilər (Taxes) newspaper.

According to information, legal address of the company is apartment 52, house 3/1, Aliisgandar Isgandarov street, Nasimi district, Baku city.

Its authorized capital is 100 AZN, legal representative is Sultan Mirzayev.

However, the question is about director of Premier Credit LLC non-banking credit institution (NBCI), S. Mirzayev told Report that currently the company is headed by Natig Omrumov.

Founders of the NBCI and leasing company are not the same persons.