    72% of investments in Azerbaijan accounted for domestic sources

    Last year investment in the country's economy declined by 1.7%

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/  In 2014 investment in fixed assets of all financial sources in Azerbaijan comparing with 2013 has decreased by 1.7% and amounted to 17.6 bln manats.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan 72.3% of this amount provided by domestic sources.

    63.9% investments accounted for production, 36.1% - for the construction of the service facilities. Investment in fixed assets by government agencies and enterprises amounted to 48.2% of the total investment.

