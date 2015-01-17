72% of investments in Azerbaijan accounted for domestic sources

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2014 investment in fixed assets of all financial sources in Azerbaijan comparing with 2013 has decreased by 1.7% and amounted to 17.6 bln manats.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan 72.3% of this amount provided by domestic sources.

63.9% investments accounted for production, 36.1% - for the construction of the service facilities. Investment in fixed assets by government agencies and enterprises amounted to 48.2% of the total investment.