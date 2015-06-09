German Sport1 TV website highlights Baku 2015

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ German Sport1 TV website has posted an article on Baku 2015 the first European Games, Report informs.

The article hails the first European Games to be held in Baku as a good opportunity for fans. It can be a wonderful summer vacation. Baku, the event to be held, is on the Caspian Sea and the most developed city of the Caucasus, the article says.

‘Europe is the only continent which hasn’t held its games so far. In December 2012ç the European Olympic Committee decided to hold sports event of this kind. Baku 2015 is the beginning of the European Games’.

The article highlighted the perfect infrastructure in Baku for hosting this prestigious sporting competition. Newly built Baku Olympic Stadium that will host the opening ceremony has a capacity of 68 thousand spectators, it said.

Sport1 TV will live broadcast the Olympic Games’ opening and closing ceremonies.