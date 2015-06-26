 Top
    European Games champion: I'll do my best to win gold medal

    Azerbaijani boxer estimated the chances in the Summer Olympic Games in 2016

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ My last fight was not hard because I had 5 fights before that, I have already fallen into shape. Report informs, Azerbaijani European Games champion in boxing, Teymur Mammadov told journalists.

    He said the first competition was the most difficult one for him. When he was asked about whom he dedicated the victory, T.Mammadov said that he will be a father in a week, so he dedicates his victory to his child.

    Estimating their chances in the Summer Olympic Games in 2016, Azerbaijani boxer said that he deserves a gold medal in the compeitions: "I will do my best to win gold medal."

