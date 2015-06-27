 Top
    ​Elvin Mamishzade: The president told me I won worthy victory

    No one would want to give gold medal to the opponent

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT / AZ "I was very close to the gold medal, no one would want to give it to the opponent. Of course, I wanted to do my best to win the fight." Report informs, this was stated by Elvin Mamishzade, who won the gold medal at Baku-2015.

    The 24-year-old athlete said that the 52-kg final meeting with Italian sportsman Vincentso Picardie was not so easy.

    Mamishzadə said  about the award ceremony: "The President Ilham Aliyev congratulated me on winning the gold medal. He said it was deserving victory."

