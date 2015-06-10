Baku 2015 European Games Opening Ceremony sold out

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 has announced that all tickets for the Opening Ceremony of the first European Games, to be held in the brand-new Olympic Stadium, have now been sold, Report informs.

It will still be possible to enjoy the show without a ticket, however, as the Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on Baku2015.com and YouTube at 9pm Baku time on June 12, preceded by live coverage of the big day from midday Baku time on the site and through the social media platforms.

The ramp-up to the Opening Ceremony will include a live blog, tweets and posts of the excitement building throughout the Azerbaijani capital. Exclusive behind-the-scenes clips will be revealed, and a 10-minute highlights package will be made available minutes after the end of the event.

Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, said: “This is an amazing achievement and something of which we should be extremely proud for what will be the biggest night in Azerbaijan’s sporting history.

“For 30 months we have been transforming a vision into a reality, and now we will welcome the most significant addition to the European sporting calendar for 50 years with a full stadium."

Tickets for sporting competitions are also selling briskly, with over 100 of the sessions already sold out.

Spectators looking to buy purchase Baku 2015 sport competition tickets can make use of the ticket booths across Baku and the one in Mingachevir.

Both ticket sales and exchange of online purchase confirmation receipts are available at the ticket booths.