Baku.14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s medal tally up to 13 as Shariati takes wrestling silver

Azerbaijan`s Sabah Shariati has won silver in the men`s 130 kg wrestling, increasing his country`s haul to 13 medals.

He was defeated by Turkey`s Riza Kayaalp in the final bout.

Bronze was shared by Bulgarian Ioseb Chugoshvili and Estonian Nabi Heiki.