Azad Rahimov congratulates Russian team on the victory at Baku 2015 Games

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The Russian national team achieved great success at the first European Games in Baku".

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told to Russian TASS correspondent.

On Thursday, Russians won the Games by the number of gold medals in advance, as well as the total number of medals. At the moment, the Russian team has 78 gold medals, and the total number of medals is 161.

Mr. Rahimov also stressed a positive note in the comments of the first European Games in Baku of the Russian TV channels.

"We also watch these channels, and we are very pleased how we are shown on them. Of course, we understand, this is due to the fact that Russia at the Games won about 140 medals. We congratulate the Russian team on this fantastic success", Rahimov said.