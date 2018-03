4 Azerbaijani fencers join competitions at Baku-2015 - LIVE

25 June, 2015 09:38

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 4 more Azerbaijani fencers join competitions at Baku 2015. Report informs, they are twin-sisters Sevil and Sevinj Bunyatova, Sabina Mikina and Fatima Ibrahimova. They compete in women's individual Sabre games.