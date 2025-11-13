Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    US Department of Energy reveals oil production forecast in Azerbaijan for 2026

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 08:26
    The US Department of Energy (DEA) has left its forecast for oil and other liquid hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan unchanged for 2026, Report informs referring to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the Department of Energy.

    According to the department's November forecast, liquid hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan in 2026 is expected at 540,000 barrels per day, the same as in October.

    In the first quarter of next year, production will be 550,000 bpd, in the second quarter 540,000 bpd, and in the third and fourth quarters 530,000 bpd each.

    In 2024, according to the DEA, liquid hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan was 600,000 bpd. In the first and fourth quarters, this figure was 600,000 bpd, and in the second and third quarters 590,000 bpd each.

    ABŞ Energetika Nazirliyi Azərbaycanın 2026-cı il üzrə neft hasilatı proqnozunu əvvəlki səviyyədə saxlayıb
    Минэнерго США оставило неизменным прогноз добычи нефти в Азербайджане на 2026 год

