Ukraine imports $ 5,7 mln oil from Iran in last two months

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine, that has started the oil purchase from Iran since June, has already imported oil in amount of $ 5,7 mln from this country.

Report informs citing the Russian media.

It was noted that in June, oil of $ 0,236 mln and in July oil of $ 5,442 mln entered the Ukrainian market.

Overall, in 7 months of this year, Ukraine has imported mainly from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan 508,105 mln. tons of oil amounted $ 213 mln.

In 2016, Ukraine imported crude oil and gas condensate in amount of $ 173,8 mln, which is 2,1-fold more compared to 2015.