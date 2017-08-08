 Top
    Ukraine imports $ 5,7 mln oil from Iran in last two months

    In January-July, crude oil of $ 213 mln entered Ukrainian market mainly from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine, that has started the oil purchase from Iran since June, has already imported oil in amount of $ 5,7 mln from this country.

    Report informs citing the Russian media.

    It was noted that in June, oil of $ 0,236 mln and in July oil of $ 5,442 mln entered the Ukrainian market.

    Overall, in 7 months of this year, Ukraine has imported mainly from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan 508,105 mln. tons of oil amounted $ 213 mln.

    In 2016, Ukraine imported crude oil and gas condensate in amount of $ 173,8 mln, which is 2,1-fold more compared to 2015. 

