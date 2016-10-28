Turkmenistan to hold international oil and gas conference in December

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ XXI Turkmenistan International Oil and Gas Conference will be held in Ashgabat on December 7-8, 2016.

Report informs the Turkmen government officials and along with company executives foreign representatives will take part in conference.

The Director of the State Agency for Management and Use of Hydrocarbon Resources,Yagshygeldi Kakayev, chairman of National Oil Company "Turkmenoil" Tajdurdi Begjanov, Chairman of the National Gas Company "Turkmengas" Asirguli Begliyev, CEO of "Galkynysh" pipeline Muhammadmurad Amanov, Chairman of the National Geological Company "Turkmengeology" Atadurdi Berdiniyazov will participate in conference.