 Top
    Close photo mode

    Technol represents Azerbaijan in Turkey

    Azerbaijani brand Technol to launch export to Turkey in near future

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Proudly emphasizing “Made in Azerbaijan” on all its products, Technol motor oil represents Azerbaijan in Turkey.

    Report informs citing Technol, the company takes part in the Automechanika Fair in Istanbul, Turkey, as only representative of Azerbaijan.

    Car and engine manufacturers, producers of motor oil around the world have joined the fair, organized at "Tüyap" fair and conference center in Istanbul.

    Notably, Technol, the first modern engine oils producer in the Caucasus and Azerbaijan, will launch export to Turkey in the near future, as an Azerbaijani brand. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi