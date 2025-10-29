Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan needs clear energy transition plan

    Energy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 14:14
    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan needs clear energy transition plan

    Azerbaijan needs a clear energy transition plan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, head of the ADB Country Office in Azerbaijan, said at the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, from an energy policy perspective, ADB views gas as a transition fuel.

    "As I mentioned, we have invested in the Shah Deniz gas field, and the associated Southern Gas Corridor is a very large and ambitious project. Therefore, gas truly makes sense as a transition fuel. However, I would like to emphasize that for Azerbaijan, hydrocarbon exports are also a matter of economic diversification, as they generate a significant portion of the country's export revenues. This raises the question: besides fuel, what else can Azerbaijan export?" said Sunniya Jamal.

    The country director believes that the energy transition should be equitable.

    "You can't just 'turn off the tap' overnight-the economy won't be able to handle it. Therefore, a clear plan for a gradual transition is necessary. However, I would recommend considering exports more broadly. There are other areas in the energy sector. For example, geothermal energy-is it worth developing and exploring its potential? There's also the area of ​​critical minerals, which could make a significant contribution. In terms of economic diversification, it's worth looking beyond the fuel and energy sector. This is important given long-term demand-we're seeing growing interest and demand in these areas globally. Therefore, in addition to gas, I would recommend paying attention to other economic sectors," added Jamal.

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal ADB Azerbaijan
    Sunniya Durrani-Camal: "Azərbaycana aydın enerji keçidi planı lazımdır"
    Сунния Дуррани-Джамал: Азербайджану необходим четкий план энергоперехода

    Latest News

    15:52
    Photo

    Angela Makeeva: Azerbaijan to continue to assist in restoration of Irpin

    Region
    15:45

    Azerbaijan and Oman waive visas for diplomatic and service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    15:45
    Photo

    SOFAZ evaluates new investment opportunities

    Finance
    15:33

    Lord: UK may help transform Middle Corridor into modern economic artery - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    15:32

    Ammayev: Natural gas to have key role in Azerbaijan's energy transition

    Energy
    15:22

    EBRD to provide $100M to Azerbaijan for green economy program

    Finance
    15:08

    Nine injured including kids as Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson

    Other
    15:06

    Javid Abdullayev: Energy pricing should be attractive to investors

    Energy
    15:05

    Bayramov, Albusaidi discuss upcoming OIC summit in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed