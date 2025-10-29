Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan needs clear energy transition plan

Azerbaijan needs a clear energy transition plan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, head of the ADB Country Office in Azerbaijan, said at the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, from an energy policy perspective, ADB views gas as a transition fuel.

"As I mentioned, we have invested in the Shah Deniz gas field, and the associated Southern Gas Corridor is a very large and ambitious project. Therefore, gas truly makes sense as a transition fuel. However, I would like to emphasize that for Azerbaijan, hydrocarbon exports are also a matter of economic diversification, as they generate a significant portion of the country's export revenues. This raises the question: besides fuel, what else can Azerbaijan export?" said Sunniya Jamal.

The country director believes that the energy transition should be equitable.

"You can't just 'turn off the tap' overnight-the economy won't be able to handle it. Therefore, a clear plan for a gradual transition is necessary. However, I would recommend considering exports more broadly. There are other areas in the energy sector. For example, geothermal energy-is it worth developing and exploring its potential? There's also the area of ​​critical minerals, which could make a significant contribution. In terms of economic diversification, it's worth looking beyond the fuel and energy sector. This is important given long-term demand-we're seeing growing interest and demand in these areas globally. Therefore, in addition to gas, I would recommend paying attention to other economic sectors," added Jamal.