SOCAR: We are looking for other ways of supplying Nakhchivan with a gas

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ We transport the gas to Iran, Iran is getting 15% of the payment, sells gas to Nakhchivan.Report informs it was stated by the vice-president of SOCAR on production and transportation of oil and gas Rahman Gurbanov during a speech at the Winter School of SOCAR for journalists, commenting on the opinion that Azerbaijan sells gas to neighboring countries, while in some areas Azerbaijan has no gas supply:

At the moment, by this way we transport 1.2 million cubic meters of gas to Nakhchivan. We are looking for other ways of supplying Nakhchivan with gas. The first way - construction of gas pipeline from Turkey, which is almost at the stage of implementation.Pipes already laid on the territory of Nakhchivan.It is necessary to clarify some details with the Turkish side.Another issue is the construction of the gas barn in the Autonomous Republic with a capacity of 300 million cubic meters.We have already carried out some works in this area, drilled some wells.However, it is necessary to drill a large number of wells.