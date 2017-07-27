SOCAR Ukraine plans to enter top three major gas importers to Ukraine

Kyiv. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine Trading House has increased monthly volume of natural gas supplies to Ukraine from 4.5 million cum in March up to 50 million cum in June.

The Ukraine bureau of Report News Agency was informed in the company.

The company began supplying natural gas to Ukraine in late March 2017. Deliveries are made through the borders of Poland, Hungary and Romania.

In total, since the beginning of supplies, the company imported about 95 million cum natural gas.

SOCAR Ukraine plans to increase supply to 100 million cum per month and enter the top three major gas importers to Ukraine.