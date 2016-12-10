SOCAR Ukraine: Azerbaijan's approach to business impact work methods of company

Kiev. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The philosophy of company SOCAR Ukraine is to make a customer feel welcome.

Report informs, Chairman of the Legal Support Department of SOCAR Ukraine Mikhail Tretiakov said in his interview with Law and Business newspaper.

"The principles and approaches of Azerbaijanis to the business impact work methods of SOCAR Ukraine. Lawyers are cold-blooded. Mostly, we act by rational thinking, but of course we take into account national colors of our colleagues in our relations", said Tretiakov.

According to him, the company tends to stick to the traditional eastern goodwill and openness, "that helps to communicate".

Our retail is an example of this: the company is actively promoting their traditions, including design of the complexes, in filling the card of dishes, which are sold at our filling stations, and approach to the clients, our vision is to focus on communicating with them. Our philosophy is to make a customer feel welcome", M. Tretiakov added.

Along with this, he pointed out that the legal systems of Azerbaijan and Ukraine are very similar.

"This facilitates understanding between lawyers of our departments", he said.