Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Energy Georgia LLC" will build 5 new gas stations in Georgia. Report was told by the press-service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to information, at the moment 112 petrol stations, besides this, 1 gas filling station are operating in Georgia under the SOCAR brand.

Construction of 5 new stations and reconstruction of 4 stations expected in 2015.