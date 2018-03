Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 508,3 million cubic meters of gas in January 2017.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, 2,472 bln cubic meters of gas were produced on Azerbaijan.

Notably, SOCAR produced 6.266 bln cubic meters of gas last year. Gas production on Azerbaijan made 29,367 bln cubic meters.