Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 3 781,7 thousand tons of crude oil.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, crude oil production decreased by 8.6% in the first half of last year.

Within six months of present year, 620,000 tons of crude oil accounted for June which is less by 8.2% compared to June of last year.