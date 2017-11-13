SOCAR President attends Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty-six of the world’s leading oil and gas industry leaders gathered in Abu Dhabi yesterday to discuss the evolving energy landscape amid shifting dynamics of supply and demand, at the second Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable.

Report informs referring to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) report, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) has also attended the meeting that brought together 26 CEOs.

The event has discussed the changes in supply and demand dynamics in energy sector and other main topics.

The CEO of ADNOC, Dr Al Jaber said: “This was an important and unique opportunity for oil and gas industry leaders to share insights and perspectives on the evolving energy landscape and how it’s influencing supply and demand for our products. The roundtable enabled us to engage in open discussion and reflect on the technological and economic factors shaping the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.”

Amin H. Al-Nasser, President and CEO, Saudi Aramco; Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive, BP; Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO, Exxon Mobil; Dr. Vagit U. Alekperov, President, LUKOIL; Eldar Saetre, CEO, Statoil and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Total, as well heads of other companies took part at the event.