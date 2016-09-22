SOCAR plans to reduce gas loss up to 3.6% by year end

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has renewed gas management by spending about 1.2 bln. AZN to reduce losses.

Report informs SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

According to him, losses in the system are expected to decline from 16% to 3.6% by the year end. 'It means reduction of loss of gas volume from 2,036 bln m3 to 400-500 mln m3. This loss down to 1% after new system installation in Hajigabul region. Earlier, loss in Khazar district was equal to 76%, however, currently it is less than 20% , R. Abdullayev added.

He also said that the population fully pays the payment for gas supply, just one or two budget organizations delay the payment.

SOCAR President spoke about the program of gas supply carried out in the country and said that in 2010, number of active gas subscribers in Azerbaijan made about 780 000 people, however, current the figure makes nearly 1.98 million.

According to him, number of the subscribers may rise to 2 mln. by the year end: "Great changes have occurred in Azerbaijan's gas sector. Up to 92% of the country's industry supplied with gas. All the works are being carried out within the framework of relevant state program and is under control of President Ilham Aliyev. The President's instruction is to supply all population of Azerbaijan with gas by 2018 as far as possible", R. Abdullayev added.