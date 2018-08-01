Military
16:11 / Azerbaijani Defense Ministry participating in "ARMY-2018" International Military-Technical Exhibition
16:03 / Zakir Hasanov checked major construction work being carried out at Military Lyceum
12:46 / Military units of the Azerbaijan Army conduct intensive training
09:28 / Armenians violated ceasefire 82 times a day
16:13 / Closing ceremony of "Sniper Frontier" contest held
13:12 / Closing ceremony of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held
17:02 / "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest ended VIDEO
12:33 / Artillery firing held at "Sea Cup-2018" contest VIDEO
17:46 / Tank units began intensive training VIDEO
12:50 / Next episode was performed at "Sea Cup-2018" contest VIDEO
12:55 / Azerbaijani tankmen reached the semi-final of the "Tank biathlon-2018" contest
11:45 / The Open Doors Day and military oath ceremony to hold
16:10 / "Masters of artillery fire" contest is going on in phases - VIDEO
14:22 / Second stage of the "Sea Cup-2018" contest was performed - VIDEO
17:51 / First episode of "Sea Cup-2018" contest was performed VIDEO
11:26 / "Masters of artillery fire" contest started VIDEO
17:56 / Azerbaijani servicemen took part in the opening ceremony of the "Masters of artillery fire" contest VIDEO
17:54 / Zakir Hasanov visits military facilities that are under construction VIDEO
14:07 / Next ceasefire monitoring will be conducted on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia