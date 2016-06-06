SOCAR launched over 42,000 m of drilling works in 2016

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has carried out drilling operations of length 10 453 m (except joint ventures and operating companies). Report informs referring to the SOCAR, this is less by 3% than in May of last year.

10 184 meters of these drilling works were related with exploitation, 269 meters for exploration.

In general, in January-May of this year, 42 493 meters of drilling works have been carried out, 42 224 meters of which were related with exploitation, 269 meters exploration.

Volume of drilling works this year was less by 3% in comparison with the previous year.