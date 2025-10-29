Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    SOCAR Green: Local banks' low risk appetite hinders green projects

    Energy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 13:49
    SOCAR Green: Local banks' low risk appetite hinders green projects

    The main obstacle for Azerbaijani companies to join renewable energy projects is the low risk appetite of local banks, said Rza Naghiyev, Director of the Finance Department at SOCAR Green, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Report informs.

    Speaking at the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025, Naghiyev noted that SOCAR Green aims to engage local market participants in renewable energy initiatives. "However, we face certain challenges, the most significant being the limited risk appetite of local banks. Most banks in Azerbaijan have short-term deposit portfolios, which makes it difficult for them to finance long-term projects," he said.

    Naghiyev added that project financing remains a relatively new concept in Azerbaijan. "The Central Bank introduced a legal framework for it in 2022, and initial steps such as adopting a Green Taxonomy ahead of COP29 are commendable. Yet, more needs to be done," he stressed.

    He also pointed out the lack of independent third-party evaluators in the local market, which increases the risk of greenwashing. "Attracting green capital requires compliance with ICMA - the International Capital Market Association - principles, and meeting those standards is essential for Azerbaijan's green finance development," Naghiyev concluded.

    SOCAR Green Rza Naghiyev International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 Green Taxonomy renewable energy projects
    Azərbaycanda yerli şirkətlərin "yaşıl enerji" layihələrinə qoşulmasındakı çətinliklər açıqlanıb
    Рза Нагиев: Риск-аппетит банков мешает участию местных компаний в проектах ВИЭ

    Latest News

    14:22

    Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Azerbaijan's tolerant environment

    Foreign policy
    14:18

    Belarus deputy prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city

    Other
    14:16

    Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies: Azerbaijan has climate of tolerance

    Foreign policy
    14:14

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan needs clear energy transition plan

    Energy
    14:13

    Agency: Azerbaijan helps unlock tourism potential of ECO member states

    Tourism
    14:07

    Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam Convention

    Business
    14:02

    ADB ready to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan in green investments, carbon markets

    Energy
    14:00

    Ombudsman urges Montenegro to protect rights of detained Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    13:59

    Peskov: Russia highly values results of Putin-Aliyev meeting

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed