SOCAR exported 5,4 mln tons oil from Ceyhan port

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 5 374 087 tons crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) in January-April 2017.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, 1 467 117 tons accounted for April.

In April, SOCAR's exports from Ceyhan increased by 32% compared to April 2016. The four-month exports decreased by 6%.

Notably, indices of crude oil exported by SOCAR represents volume of crude oil of both the Azerbaijani state and the company itself.

Azerbaijani oil is transported to the Ceyhan port via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and exported from the port to the European market through the Mediterranean Sea.

BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal near Baku, its daily throughput capacity is 1.2 mln barrels. The pipeline has been launched since 2006.