President Ilham Aliyev shares video of his visiting Alley of Martyrs
Domestic policy
- 20 January, 2026
- 09:09
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video of his visiting the Alley of Martyrs.
The head of state visited the Alley of Martyrs on January 18.
Report presents the video.
