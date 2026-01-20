President Ilham Aliyev shares video of his visiting Alley of Martyrs

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Domestic policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 09:09
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video of his visiting the Alley of Martyrs.

    The head of state visited the Alley of Martyrs on January 18.

    Report presents the video.

    İlham Əliyev Şəhidlər xiyabanını ziyarətinə dair videoçarx paylaşıb

