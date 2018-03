Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan has registered "SOCAR GPC" LLC, established by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the ministry, registered address of the new company is located in Lokbatan settlement, Garadagh district, Baku city, authorized capital is 1 000 US-dollars, legal representative Farid Iskandar Jafarov.