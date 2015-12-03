 Top
    SOCAR conducted 98 thousand meters of drilling works in 2015

    5,4 thousand meters of drilling works conducted in November

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR conducted 97 725 thousand meters of drilling works in January- November 2015.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, it is by 17.8% less than the same period last year.96 725 meters of drilling used for exploitation and the rest for exploration.

    5 402 meters of drilling works conducted in November. All of the work done in this area has been put into operation.

    It should be noted that in November 4 new wells and 63 new wells from the beginning of the year were handed over to the miners.

