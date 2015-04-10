SOCAR clarified issue on closing its representation in Istanbul

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Information about closing the office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkey is not true. Report was told in the Investment Department of SOCAR.

The Office said that the company SOCAR in Turkey is being restructured.As part of these works, office in Istanbul will be transferred to Ankara, and ad is given in the newspapers in accordance with the procedural rules.

Representation of SOCAR in Turkey in scope is the most large-scale foreign structure.There can't be a question on its liquidation.However, in some cases it is necessary to restructure SOCAR Turkey, consisting of 28 companies", said in the investment office.

Today, some media reported the closing of SOCAR in Istanbul.