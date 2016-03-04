​Rovnag Abdullayev attends opening of a new service center SOCAR Georgia Petroleum

Tbilisi. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ The president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has attended the opening ceremony of a new service center SOCAR Georgia Petroleum in Tbilisi.

Report informs, the service center is located in the center of Tbilisi on Ilya Chavchavadze Avenue.

A modernly-designed center has been established for convenient rendering service to individuals and legal entities.

35 people have been employed by the center. 19 service centers of SOCAR Georgia Petroleum function in Georgia now.

Loyalty program (energy card), bonus and discount programs, involvement in public tenders, hotline service - all of them are just a few services offered by the new service center. The service center has been equipped with computer technology and utilizes it in business processes' simplification and improvement of services.