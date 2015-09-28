Campaign 'Travel of your dreams begins with SOCAR' ends in Romania

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Romania ended the campaign "Travel of your dreams begins with SOCAR", organized by the representative of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was told in press service of SOCAR.

The ceremony in Bucharest at filling station operating under SOCAR brand was attended by members of the mission and the company SOCAR Petroleum SA Romania and representatives of the local media.

In the second phase of this campaign every customer who buy fuel or other products in the amount of 50 lei (13 AZN) on 32 petrol stations of SOCAR in Romania, receive a lottery coupon for participation in the contest.

The winners of contest won 1 travel package for two to the Dominican Republic and 4 travel packages for two to Egypt.