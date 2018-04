Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Revenues of one of the world's largest drilling companies "Transocean" in the second quarter dropped by half decreasing from 1.88 bln USD of the second quarter of last year to 943 mln USD.

Report informs citing the foreign media, in the second quarter of 2016 net income attributable to controlling interest of the company decreased from 342 mln USD to 77 mln USD.