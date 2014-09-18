Production of gasoline in Azerbaijan exceeded 800 thousand tons

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ During January-August 2014 the Baku refineries of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced a total of 806.9 thousand tons of gasoline, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

In comparison with January-August 2013 production of gasoline in the country fell by 13%.

66.8 thousand tons of unsold products accumulated in the warehouses of enterprises according to the September 1, 2014.

At the present time only gasoline Ai-92 is being produced on the Baku refineries. Production of gasoline Ai-95 suspended and is currently being imported into the country under the brand name Premium.

The price of gasoline Ai-92 (0.7 AZN per liter) is regulated by the state.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the prices for Premium petrol are free to set and now make up at gas stations 0.97 AZN per liter.

In January-August, 101.5 thousand tons of straight gasoline produced for the chemical industry. Its production increased by 26.7% compared to the same period of last year. In 2013, Azerbaijan produced 1.407 mln tons of gasoline and 125 thousand tons of straight gasoline.