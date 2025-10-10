Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%

    Energy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 09:48
    Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.83, or 1.18%, to $69.25 per barrel, Report informs.

    December futures for Brent crude were traded at $67.66 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.82 or 1.2%, amounting to $67.62.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan Oil Price
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 70 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти упала ниже 70 долларов

    Latest News

    10:10

    One-on-one meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    10:07

    Ilham Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nations in Dushanbe to participate in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State

    Foreign policy
    09:56

    Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiers

    Other countries
    09:49

    Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA session

    Foreign policy
    09:48

    Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%

    Energy
    09:44

    2026 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to face France today in Paris

    Football
    09:30

    Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced today

    Other countries
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:22

    Senate advances 2026 defense bill after weeks of delay as shutdown drags on

    Other countries
    All News Feed