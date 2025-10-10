Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%
Energy
- 10 October, 2025
- 09:48
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.83, or 1.18%, to $69.25 per barrel, Report informs.
December futures for Brent crude were traded at $67.66 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.82 or 1.2%, amounting to $67.62.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
