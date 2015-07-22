SOCAR President: Price for Petkim's share increased several times in market

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim's share price increased several times in market.

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovnag Abdullayev told the reporters.

"As you know, in the past two years, price for Petkim shares increased from 1.8 to 4.35 Turkish liras. So we want to sell part of the shares.This is a normal process. We bought shares at a price of 2 Turkish liras, now sell for 4.35 Turkish liras", SOCAR President said.

He stressed that SOCAR does not sell its 51% stake in Petkim: "We bought 10% from the state and a certain part from the market and are now selling those shares".