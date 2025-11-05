Phase 1, 2 of Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor included in TYNDP 2026 portfolio

The preliminary list of electricity infrastructure projects to be evaluated under the next Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-e) has been published, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor have been included in the TYNDP 2026 project portfolio. In total, the portfolio comprises 178 transmission and 49 storage projects.

These projects were submitted by their initiators during the first application phase held in April–May 2025. ENTSO-e reviewed all submissions for compliance with TYNDP 2026 eligibility criteria and confirmed that the Green Energy Corridor project-covering Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary-meets the requirements.

The second application window, targeting projects in the idea stage, was open from September 15 to October 15, 2025. All submitted projects will undergo administrative and technical evaluation in November 2025. Throughout 2026, a cost-benefit analysis will be conducted for all projects included in the TYNDP 2026 portfolio, with results expected to be published by the end of 2026.

The agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary was signed in Bucharest on December 17, 2022. To oversee implementation, the Green Energy Corridor Energy Company (GECO) was established. To date, the Ministerial/Steering Committee has held 10 meetings. The project's technical and economic feasibility study is being conducted by CESI.