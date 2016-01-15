'Petkim Holding' wins 'Industrial Energy Efficiency Project' competition

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Petkim (Petrochemical) Holding Co., Ltd." won "Industrial Energy Efficiency Project" competition in Aliaga region of Izmir city, Turkey.

Report informs referring to the statement released by the company.

Berat Albayrak, Minister ofEnergy and Natural Resources presented the Award to Director Generalof "Petkim PetrochemicalHolding AS", SafeddinGorgud.

At the auction, which was held on 30 May 2008, SOCAR /Turcas Energy has purchased 51% of "Petkim Holding" shares for 2.04 bln USD. In March 30, 2012, "SOCAR Turkey Energy Inc." and "SOCAR International DMCC OGG" privatized 10.32% of shares of Turkish "Petkim". Then SOCAR's shares in "Petkim" reached 61.32%, and the remaining 38.68% in free circulation at the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

From May 30, 2012 SOCAR continues its activity in Turkey in the name of "SOCAR Turkey Energy Inc".