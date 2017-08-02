Over 2 mln tons oil exported through Ceyhan port last month

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July, 2,416,951 tons of Azerbaijani oil were exported from Ceyhan port to world markets.

Reports was informed in the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to report, 1 398 704 tons of the total amount accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

In general, the volume of oil exported from the Ceyhan port in January-July amounted to 14 707 802 tons.

In general, since the commissioning of the BTC pipeline until 1 August 2017, 334 542 401 tons of Azerbaijani oil delivered to the world market.